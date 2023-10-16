4submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What’s Something Stupid You Did?
Tell us your stories!
This post may include affiliate links.
Every stupid thing imaginable and some that are unimaginable.
I let school bullies dominate me to a ridiculous extent. I was a bit overweight when I was a teenage boy, and they thought it funny to get me some women's shapewear.
The sensible thing would have been to report it and deal with some short-term embarrassment. I did the stupid thing instead and went along with it, and for four long years I had to suffer wearing a panty girdle under my school uniform.
i used to run up the stairs on all fours as a kid lololol
I tried to run up a tree like a warped wall.
Got married
Got married