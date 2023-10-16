Tell us your stories!

#1

Every stupid thing imaginable and some that are unimaginable.

TheElementalGod️️
#2

I let school bullies dominate me to a ridiculous extent. I was a bit overweight when I was a teenage boy, and they thought it funny to get me some women's shapewear.

The sensible thing would have been to report it and deal with some short-term embarrassment. I did the stupid thing instead and went along with it, and for four long years I had to suffer wearing a panty girdle under my school uniform.

Dave Ryan
#3

i used to run up the stairs on all fours as a kid lololol

shanila.pheonix_
#4

I tried to run up a tree like a warped wall.

rice flour (she/her)
8 hours ago

