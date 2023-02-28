I don't care which culture. Just don't be rude or racist. Please, this is for fun.

(This was from the Fung Bros on YT, go check it out!) In this video they talked about stereotypes they'd heard from other Asians about "white people". One was that white people survive on fast food.

Honestly, I found that kinda funny.

As a 7 year old I would have gladly chosen that lifestyle. Now I'm older and find joy in home made food and the "expensive" restaurants that are ItAliAn and MExicAn. (If you know what I mean.)

