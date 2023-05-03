#1

That one feeling where you feel like you've fallen in love for the first time, when you're like, 10. All you feel is happiness, but you're just so naive. It makes you float, and you never have that level of innocence again.



I also have a brother who i haven't seen since i was 5 (he and i share a dad but different moms) and him 2, he is now 11, and I 14. I just hope his mom has told him about having a family on this side so that when he is of age he can have the decision to meet us again. Because I want to be in his life so badly knowing how much I've already missed out on