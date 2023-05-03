Some things we want to repeat over and over, while others we tend to avoid for the rest of our lives. What would that be for you?

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

That one feeling where you feel like you've fallen in love for the first time, when you're like, 10. All you feel is happiness, but you're just so naive. It makes you float, and you never have that level of innocence again.

I also have a brother who i haven't seen since i was 5 (he and i share a dad but different moms) and him 2, he is now 11, and I 14. I just hope his mom has told him about having a family on this side so that when he is of age he can have the decision to meet us again. Because I want to be in his life so badly knowing how much I've already missed out on

Report

3points
Z:)
POST
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I totally get it! Also, I hope you meet your brother.

0
0points
reply
#2

i want to remember what it was like to not hate my body

Report

3points
freakingbee (they/them)
POST
#3

BP HAVING TO APPROVE MY ACCOUNT FOR THE 100TH TIME! SO I HAD TO MAKE ANOTHER ALT! (Read bio)

Report

1point
The Deadpool Who Laughs(BIO!)
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#4

My schools orange chiken is probbly one of the greatest foods ive ever tasted

Report

0points
KEATON BARNES
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish