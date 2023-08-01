We all have something we wished never happened. And it's impossible to forget. Share with us one thing that you would forget!

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

Would You Want To Forget Embarrassing Moments?

Report

2points
The Funny Fox
POST

#2

What About Something That Happened In Your ChildHood?

Report

1point
The Funny Fox
POST
#3

What About Something You Said In The Past?

Report

1point
The Funny Fox
POST
#4

What About Something That Happened In Your Past

Report

1point
The Funny Fox
POST
#5

Tell Me Everything You Would Forget.

Report

1point
The Funny Fox
POST
#6

The plot of Breaking Bad so I could watch it again. ;)

Report

1point
Rizzo
POST
#7

I would like to forget my last four years as a schoolboy having to wear women's shapewear under my school uniform. Not only was it humiliating, it was hell having to spend 8-10 hours a day, 5 days a week in a tight-fitting panty girdle.

Report

0points
Dave Ryan
POST
The Funny Fox
The Funny Fox
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sounds Awful. For Me Really I Would Forget Times In Movies When People Sleep Together. Absolutely DISGUSTING.

0
0points
reply
#8

I'd like to forget that I lived in Rockwall, Texas for 2 years

Report

0points
Vermonta
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish