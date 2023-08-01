8submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What’s One Thing You Wish You Could Forget?
We all have something we wished never happened. And it's impossible to forget. Share with us one thing that you would forget!
This post may include affiliate links.
Would You Want To Forget Embarrassing Moments?
What About Something That Happened In Your ChildHood?
What About Something You Said In The Past?
What About Something That Happened In Your Past
Tell Me Everything You Would Forget.
The plot of Breaking Bad so I could watch it again. ;)
I would like to forget my last four years as a schoolboy having to wear women's shapewear under my school uniform. Not only was it humiliating, it was hell having to spend 8-10 hours a day, 5 days a week in a tight-fitting panty girdle.
Sounds Awful. For Me Really I Would Forget Times In Movies When People Sleep Together. Absolutely DISGUSTING.
I'd like to forget that I lived in Rockwall, Texas for 2 years