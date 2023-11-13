Not necessarily horror or paranormal. Post anything weird, a coincidence, or something different which kinda confused you for some time.

Can include a story or a part of conversation with a person you found creepy or anything else that felt out of place.

Try to include what possible explanation you think it might have.

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Answer
#1

Whenever my dad smiles and acts nice with me it feels very off these days as it feels like he’s mad at me

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Stardust she/her
Add photo comments
POST
#2

When I was younger I had a nightmare where I was in my bed frozen while a huge caterpillar slowly came up alongside me, with its huge teeth chomped the side of my stomach. Woke up in a shock and where the bite had happened in the dream was lightly bruised. Weird.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Red Reilly
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish