Hey Pandas, What’s An Unsettling Thing You Felt?
Not necessarily horror or paranormal. Post anything weird, a coincidence, or something different which kinda confused you for some time.
Can include a story or a part of conversation with a person you found creepy or anything else that felt out of place.
Try to include what possible explanation you think it might have.
Whenever my dad smiles and acts nice with me it feels very off these days as it feels like he’s mad at me
When I was younger I had a nightmare where I was in my bed frozen while a huge caterpillar slowly came up alongside me, with its huge teeth chomped the side of my stomach. Woke up in a shock and where the bite had happened in the dream was lightly bruised. Weird.