No expert photographs are needed here! Show me a picture that isn't that special or good, but that you really like. Maybe you've shown it to someone and they didn't get what the big deal was, but it's special to you! I want to see it!

This Cat Was Really Friendly With Me And Obsessed With My Camera

Red Lotus
A Japanese Maple Leaf Caught In A Spiderweb On Some Powerlines. It Looked Way Better In Person

fair_weather_rose
My Dog Watching And Liking The Sound Of Bob Ross

Amy Bindokas
Old Fashioned Cycle Bell. I Found It Nostalgic

Angel Red
