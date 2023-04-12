#1

When I was first getting to know someone, I drove them out to a nearby city for homemade ice cream. They sold an ice cream that was supposed to be peanut butter flavored, just a small cup, so I bought it. I had already started pulling away, in a pretty dark lot and hit a curb, busting a tire. They helped me through the panic of calling for help, and while we waited I decided I might as well eat my ice cream. Peeled back the lid to find a Milkbone frozen on top. Determined not to waste it, I repeatedly stabbed it out of there, trying not to sob in front of the person I was trying to impress. I did finish it, like a champ, and got us home on the spare, thinking that they'd make fun of me to their friends and we would never meet again.

He's my best friend now.

And yes, he still teases me for this.