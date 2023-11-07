2submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What’s A Made-Up Science “Fact” So Ridiculous It Might Be True?
I just made an observation that I think will become a fact before too long. What are some of yours? Feel free to get quite inventive with this!
This post may include affiliate links.
The square root of rope is string
I checked your formula, and it is actually the square root of pie DIVIDED by string...
Within the next several decades, children will begin to develop vestigial nodes on their hands, and they will eventually become extra digits, allowing them to text even faster than they can now...