I just made an observation that I think will become a fact before too long. What are some of yours? Feel free to get quite inventive with this!

#1

The square root of rope is string

Stardust she/her
Kevin the Manager
1 hour ago

I checked your formula, and it is actually the square root of pie DIVIDED by string...

#2

Within the next several decades, children will begin to develop vestigial nodes on their hands, and they will eventually become extra digits, allowing them to text even faster than they can now...

Kevin the Manager
