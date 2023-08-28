As a collector of random (usually useless) things, I often find myself in a position where I have something cool and want to show it to someone but have no one to show it to. Either people are tired of me sticking the randomest of things in their faces and saying "Look at this random thing! Isn't it so cool?" or I can tell they wouldn't appreciate it. So, I came up with a solution! The internet! Here I can share as many random stupid things as I want, and maybe someone will find them somewhat interesting. Please feel free to add as many pictures as you want, I want to see cool stuff!

Also, if you actually read this, you're a very cool person :)

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Image
#1

Report

4points
fair_weather_rose 2.0
POST
#2

Found At A Flea Market

Found At A Flea Market

Report

3points
Ieva Midveryte
POST
#3

This Old Motorcycle Helmet

This Old Motorcycle Helmet

Report

3points
Birgit M
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add New Image This post is a community curated image gallery Add Image
Add New Image

Add Your Photo To This List

Please use high-res photos without watermarks

Upload Photo

Not your original work? Add source

Publish