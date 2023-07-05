Hey Pandas, What Would You Say To Someone That Needs To Be Said?

If you didn't have to worry about the potential fallout, what would you say to someone that needs to hear what you have to say?

For instance, I have some family members who have absolutely no empathy or, in one case, genuinely no idea about the actual world outside of their immediate world. Most of my siblings' children are so clueless about how the real world works and they act like we owe them a place at the adult table - and two of them are near 30!

So, that got me thinking that sometimes, I wish I could say out loud what is in my head: Grow the hell up! What would you say to people needing to hear a truth bomb?