Hey Pandas, What Would You Have Liked To Hear From Your Parents?
When I was 13, I weighed 70 pounds, when I was 5 foot ten. My mother kept criticizing me and telling me that I was fat. My dad kept telling me I was stupid. I was the first in my family to go to university. With my own money. So this is it.
You don't want to see my favorite book. My favorite novel, I drag it everywhere. Rain, snow: I read it. I read it, even if it is warped. Because it's the words that are important.
I want to hear them actually speak when I try to have a converstation, instead of being glued to their phones. Everytime I talk to my mother, she is on her phone, and I have to beg her to put it down just so I can tell her something. Becuase of this, and just her lack of attention when I talk, I have developed a habit of repeating they same story or phrase multiple times in a converstaion because I feel like I am not being heard.
I'm so proud of you, and you're the most beautiful girl in the world! (that's what I tell my cat)
Wish my parents would actually listen to me instead of assuming and then yelling at me
i love you.
They do its just that sometimes we can't show those emotions I'm not the type to show my feelings to people, I could die for that person but I may not have even hugged them, I'm sure they love you so much its just that words are hard to express sometimes, please stay strong