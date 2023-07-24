When I was 13, I weighed 70 pounds, when I was 5 foot ten. My mother kept criticizing me and telling me that I was fat. My dad kept telling me I was stupid. I was the first in my family to go to university. With my own money. So this is it.

#1

You don't want to see my favorite book. My favorite novel, I drag it everywhere. Rain, snow: I read it. I read it, even if it is warped. Because it's the words that are important.

Frances Pitchoune
Words can make and break a person yet so few people understand this

#2

I want to hear them actually speak when I try to have a converstation, instead of being glued to their phones. Everytime I talk to my mother, she is on her phone, and I have to beg her to put it down just so I can tell her something. Becuase of this, and just her lack of attention when I talk, I have developed a habit of repeating they same story or phrase multiple times in a converstaion because I feel like I am not being heard.

Minnie Not Mouse
I'm so sorry Minnie, sometimes people can be so glued to their own problems they don't notice those around them, I know my words aren't gonna change much but if you do need someoene to talk to I'm here,✌

#3

I'm so proud of you, and you're the most beautiful girl in the world! (that's what I tell my cat)

Frances Pitchoune
Not your mum but I'm so proud of you, and I know you're the most beautiful girl in the world!

#4

Wish my parents would actually listen to me instead of assuming and then yelling at me

Stardust she/her
Yeah, a problem with a lot of parents is that they jump into coclusion, I think what would be better is if you tried texting them about stuff, not only do you have evidence but they also can't interrupt your words

#5

i love you.

𖤐 a m y 𖤐
They do its just that sometimes we can't show those emotions I'm not the type to show my feelings to people, I could die for that person but I may not have even hugged them, I'm sure they love you so much its just that words are hard to express sometimes, please stay strong

