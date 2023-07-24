You don't want to see my favorite book. My favorite novel, I drag it everywhere. Rain, snow: I read it. I read it, even if it is warped. Because it's the words that are important.

#2

I want to hear them actually speak when I try to have a converstation, instead of being glued to their phones. Everytime I talk to my mother, she is on her phone, and I have to beg her to put it down just so I can tell her something. Becuase of this, and just her lack of attention when I talk, I have developed a habit of repeating they same story or phrase multiple times in a converstaion because I feel like I am not being heard.