9submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Was Your Childhood Imaginary Friend Like?
Many of us had imaginary friends growing up. Whether they were an animal, human, or superhero, many of us could definitely think up quite the character to occupy our time. Please share!
This post may include affiliate links.
A little lion, like a pocket lion. So I could carry it everywhere.
I had like a million, the most relevant of which were:
-A fairy named Cecilia
-A worm called Uncle
-A daughter named Rose (don't be judging XD I was weird as f^ck.)
-A purple monster with a briefcase who travelled through portals. He was my "Boss"
-A skinless red man that liked to whisper in my ears at night.
It was just a little monkey.
"Tornafo" who was a friendly sentient anthropomorphic tornado.
Mine was a dog who could project memories out of his eye like a hologram.
I didn't have an imaginary friend. Didn't have any real ones either come to think of it. 😼
ok so mine is kinda weird but according to my mom when i was like 2 or 3 i had a "little brother" called raymond who could fit in the palm of my hand. and one day i hadn't been talking about him for a while and she asked me where he was and i said "he died". and she asked me how and i said "he was very old" and walked off.
A fluffy bunny named Bonbon and there was a spaceship called the "Alligator" which is shaped like one. All my childhood imaginary friends live in the "Alligator".
When I was 3-4 years old I had an imaginary friend named Emily and she was 3 inches tall and liked to sit on the end of my fork or spoon so there always had to be two pieces of silverware so she could stand on the end of one and watch me eat and so I didn't accidentally eat her.
I also had a stuffed pig named Penelope who had 2 glass eyeballs and when I was 8 or 9 years old I accidentally left her outside in the rain and one of her eyeballs popped out. After that happened she was mad and kept threatening to kill me so I kept throwing her away and my mother kept rescuing her from the trash can. I finally got rid of her by putting her out by the trash can at the street because the garbage men came to pick up the trash. Fast forward 30 years later and my mother pulls her out of a closet and I was like noooooooooo!!!