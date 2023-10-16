Many of us had imaginary friends growing up. Whether they were an animal, human, or superhero, many of us could definitely think up quite the character to occupy our time. Please share!

#1 A little lion, like a pocket lion. So I could carry it everywhere.

#2 I had like a million, the most relevant of which were:



-A fairy named Cecilia

-A worm called Uncle

-A daughter named Rose (don't be judging XD I was weird as f^ck.)

-A purple monster with a briefcase who travelled through portals. He was my "Boss"

-A skinless red man that liked to whisper in my ears at night.

#3 It was just a little monkey.

#4 "Tornafo" who was a friendly sentient anthropomorphic tornado.

#5 Mine was a dog who could project memories out of his eye like a hologram.

#6 I didn't have an imaginary friend. Didn't have any real ones either come to think of it. 😼

#7 ok so mine is kinda weird but according to my mom when i was like 2 or 3 i had a "little brother" called raymond who could fit in the palm of my hand. and one day i hadn't been talking about him for a while and she asked me where he was and i said "he died". and she asked me how and i said "he was very old" and walked off.

#8 A fluffy bunny named Bonbon and there was a spaceship called the "Alligator" which is shaped like one. All my childhood imaginary friends live in the "Alligator".

