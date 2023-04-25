Everybody will have some experience that might make them vary of people and their intentions.

After changing schools 8 times in 8 years, for a while I was scared to get attached to people as the world can change on you in an instant and why get attached if there's just pain of getting ripped away...

But then it got to the stage when I could count on one hand the things I actually cared about in life on one hand, which was just depression.

Human beings are tricky creatures. They can care and they can be callous. They can lead you and they can mislead you. And relationships don't always last. But I reckon it's still worth it.

Definitely my parent’s divorce. Made me deadly serious about marrying well and being a good husband, but also added a lot of stress and fear to actually getting married, as well as lesser emotional commitments.

