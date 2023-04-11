I always like laughing at AI bugs. Post the funniest mistakes ChatGPT or any other bot told you!

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

Me: If you take 100, subtract 10% and then add 10%, what do you get?
If you take 100, subtract 10%, and then add 10%, you would end up with 100 again.

ChatGPT: Subtracting 10% of 100 is 100 * 10% = 10
So 100 - 10 = 90
Adding 10% to 90 is 90 * 10% = 9
So 90 + 9 = 99
So, the final result would be 99.

Me: I didn't understand. In the beginning you said it's 100, and then you said it's 99.

ChatGPT: My apologies, I made a mistake. If you take 100, subtract 10%, and then add 10%, you would end up with 100.
Subtracting 10% of 100 is 100 * 10% = 10
So 100 - 10 = 90
Adding 10% to 90 is 90 * 10% = 9
So 90 + 9 = 99
So, the final result would be 100, not 99.

Me: Let's do it one step at a time. You have 100. How much is 10% of 100?
10% of 100 is 100 * 10% = 10.

Me: So you do 100-10.
ChatGPT: Yes, that's correct. If you subtract 10 from 100, you would get 100-10 = 90.

Me: So then you have 90. How much is 10% of 90?

ChatGPT: 10% of 90 is 90 * 10% = 9.

Me: Right, so you do 90+9.

ChatGPT: Yes, that's correct. If you add 9 to 90, you would get 90 + 9 = 99.

Me: So it's 99? But in the beginning you said it's 100.

ChatGPT: I apologize for the confusion. The result is actually 100, not 99. After subtracting 10% (10) from 100 and then adding 10% back (9), you would end up with 100.

Report

0points
Naama bh
POST
Naama bh (Submission author)
Naama bh
Community Member
20 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm sorry, I made a mistake writing the "Me"s and the "ChatGPT"s. In the beginning, after the "what do you get?" it's already what ChatGPT wrote, I mean the "If you take 100, subtract 10% blah blah blah you would end up with 100 again".

0
0points
reply

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish