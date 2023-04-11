#1

Me: If you take 100, subtract 10% and then add 10%, what do you get?

If you take 100, subtract 10%, and then add 10%, you would end up with 100 again.



ChatGPT: Subtracting 10% of 100 is 100 * 10% = 10

So 100 - 10 = 90

Adding 10% to 90 is 90 * 10% = 9

So 90 + 9 = 99

So, the final result would be 99.



Me: I didn't understand. In the beginning you said it's 100, and then you said it's 99.



ChatGPT: My apologies, I made a mistake. If you take 100, subtract 10%, and then add 10%, you would end up with 100.

Subtracting 10% of 100 is 100 * 10% = 10

So 100 - 10 = 90

Adding 10% to 90 is 90 * 10% = 9

So 90 + 9 = 99

So, the final result would be 100, not 99.



Me: Let's do it one step at a time. You have 100. How much is 10% of 100?

10% of 100 is 100 * 10% = 10.



Me: So you do 100-10.

ChatGPT: Yes, that's correct. If you subtract 10 from 100, you would get 100-10 = 90.



Me: So then you have 90. How much is 10% of 90?



ChatGPT: 10% of 90 is 90 * 10% = 9.



Me: Right, so you do 90+9.



ChatGPT: Yes, that's correct. If you add 9 to 90, you would get 90 + 9 = 99.



Me: So it's 99? But in the beginning you said it's 100.



ChatGPT: I apologize for the confusion. The result is actually 100, not 99. After subtracting 10% (10) from 100 and then adding 10% back (9), you would end up with 100.