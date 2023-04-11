1submissions
Hey Pandas, What Was The Funniest Conversation You Ever Had With Chatgpt Or With Any Other Bot?
I always like laughing at AI bugs. Post the funniest mistakes ChatGPT or any other bot told you!
Me: If you take 100, subtract 10% and then add 10%, what do you get?
If you take 100, subtract 10%, and then add 10%, you would end up with 100 again.
ChatGPT: Subtracting 10% of 100 is 100 * 10% = 10
So 100 - 10 = 90
Adding 10% to 90 is 90 * 10% = 9
So 90 + 9 = 99
So, the final result would be 99.
Me: I didn't understand. In the beginning you said it's 100, and then you said it's 99.
ChatGPT: My apologies, I made a mistake. If you take 100, subtract 10%, and then add 10%, you would end up with 100.
Subtracting 10% of 100 is 100 * 10% = 10
So 100 - 10 = 90
Adding 10% to 90 is 90 * 10% = 9
So 90 + 9 = 99
So, the final result would be 100, not 99.
Me: Let's do it one step at a time. You have 100. How much is 10% of 100?
10% of 100 is 100 * 10% = 10.
Me: So you do 100-10.
ChatGPT: Yes, that's correct. If you subtract 10 from 100, you would get 100-10 = 90.
Me: So then you have 90. How much is 10% of 90?
ChatGPT: 10% of 90 is 90 * 10% = 9.
Me: Right, so you do 90+9.
ChatGPT: Yes, that's correct. If you add 9 to 90, you would get 90 + 9 = 99.
Me: So it's 99? But in the beginning you said it's 100.
ChatGPT: I apologize for the confusion. The result is actually 100, not 99. After subtracting 10% (10) from 100 and then adding 10% back (9), you would end up with 100.
I'm sorry, I made a mistake writing the "Me"s and the "ChatGPT"s. In the beginning, after the "what do you get?" it's already what ChatGPT wrote, I mean the "If you take 100, subtract 10% blah blah blah you would end up with 100 again".