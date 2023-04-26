Tell me about a ghostly experience you've had.

I was at a musical theater rehearsal one night. (Note that our theater is known to be a little haunted, but I had never experienced anything there until now.) I was onstage, with 3 other actors to my right. There was absolutely nothing on my left side besides the curtains, but I was over 6 feet away from them. I'm turned to my right, facing the actors I'm meant to be having a conversation with. As the attention is pulled away from me, (everyone looks to someone else on stage) I feel a very distinct hand on my arm. Not roughly grabbing me, more like just trying to get my attention. When I look over, no one is there. The curtain is not moving, and everyone backstage is occupied with other things. Still a little freaked out by that one.

