Hey Pandas, What Was A Time That You Did Something Last Minute And Did It Well?
Everybody, post one time that you did something last minute.
I am a world-class champion at procrastination. Here is my most recent example.
In school, I had a project that I had been working on for about a week. I finished writing my final copy during class while my group was putting the rest of the pieces together. I finished before class was over and saw this other boy's work who did not procrastinate; it was absolute trash. Messy handwriting, off-topic response, etc.