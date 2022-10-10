When you wake from a decent sleep, sweaty and heart pounding, what is it that’s on your mind? Or am I the only one that this happens to?

#1

When it happens to me it’s usually thoughts of all the things I’ve done wrong or should have done differently. Especially related to parenting my kids. It’s gotten better now that they are all adults, but for still happen.

Shannon Black
#2

Infinity

Cypress Wolf
#3

I wake up like that to find out I started to have a bloody nose and my body woke me up so I could go deal with it ( I've had bloody nose problems since I was little, we still can't find out why)

Chickens are fluffy
