Hey Pandas, What Obscure Or Underrated Music Do You Listen To?
Ask Pandas6 hours ago

Hey Pandas, What Obscure Or Underrated Music Do You Listen To?

Wilhelm1313Wilhelm1313
Community member
I'm curious about what songs, pieces, bands, composers, or genre's you listen to that don't get a lot of attention.

I am studying music in college, and I already listen to a wide range of musical styles. But, I'm trying to get more suggestions to widen my palate.

Could be anything from moderately popular stuff to wildly avant-garde. I will give your suggestions a listen.

I look forward to seeing what you come up with.

