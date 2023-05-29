1submissions
Hey Pandas, What Minor Things Should Still Be Celebrated?
Have you ever lost something, and then found it the next week? Or maybe one of you're favorite drawings is a year old? Or, in my case, got 1K points on Bored Panda? well, I think these tiny things should be celebrated! Post the little victories that YOU think deserve a celebration here!
My dogs birthday should be a big thing!
And i think we should also celebrate our mothers on our birthdays as they did the tough job of carrying us for 9 moths and giving birth.