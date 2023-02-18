Share your life lessons so that we could learn a thing or two.

#1

1. There might be times in life when your friends & family might not be able to help you or be there for or with you. Sometimes only you can help yourself
2. Dream & have goals. But sometimes you might not be able to achieve your dreams because life is not a fairy tale & everything will not fall in your lap. But keep working towards achieving your dreams and goals

0points
Angel Red
#2

I have two main ones- 1) You can’t change someone unless they are in diapers 2) Adopt a dog first if you and your SO want kids. You’ll find out a lot about each other.

0points
Mrs.King0315
