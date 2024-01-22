Pandas, What Did You Accidently Discover Which Became Your Favorite Food And/Or Drink Combination That You Still Use And Share Years Later?

#1 My top favorite is Lettuce and Gravy. During a home meal some gravy slithered over to my salad. I ate a piece of said lettuce (Ice Burg) and.., it wasn't too bad. I speared a few pieces of lettuce and coated it in gravy and it was OMG So Yummy! That was in 1982. Several friends and family members now eat it this way as well. Make sure your gravy is HOT, and we-do-not-do-this-in-public!

#2 End-Of-The-Month-Rice

This dish came out of a desperation to feed my children until the end of the month and all I had was Instant Rice, a Green Bell Pepper, and some cheese.

Cook any type of Rice as you would replacing part of the cooking water with Soy Sauce (not a lot-just enough to cut the bland Rice taste) While that is cooking chop Red, Yellow, Orange Sweet Bell Peppers, and Green if you want or any combination. Cube any type of cheese that you like or have on hand.

Let the Rice cool, Stir to help that process. When cool add Peppers and Cheese. Mix.

When ready to serve, plate and Microwave for 1 minute/1:30. until Cheese is melted. Serve. So good.

This dish has attended many-a vegetarian pot-luck dinners.

#3 Southern Comfort & Root Beer

Yup, I know...too sweet, many say...Until they try it.

1976 Accidental combination was from High School friend that I picked up on the way to School who, nicked a flask of Southern Comfort from his Stepfather, whom he hated (obvs). In my car was a empty strawberry milk shake cup from M and a bottle of Root Beer from the Pop Shop (yes, that is how old I am).

48 Years later, it is still my 'go to' drink of choice.