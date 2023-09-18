7submissions
Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Character Over All Franchises?
Different from the ship one. An endearing, targeted, relatable, or all-around great character that you feel some level of sympathy or of attachment to.
Clearly, through all the books I've read and video games I've played, somehow, my favorite is one of the newest. Garl from Sea of Stars, for some reason, I can't stop focusing on him. From losing an eye as a kid (a story I can't stop rewriting from different POVs and reimagining in new art styles in my head) to getting called by the Dweller. Garl seems to be targeted. Still, he's always optimistic. Coolest character so far, 20/10. UPVOTE IF U AGREE
Kafka from Honkai star rail. Character design is 1000000/10 and great story mode
Ron Swanson from Parks and recreation
Atticus Finch from To Kill a Mockingbird.
I mean it's no secret that I absolutely love Encanto.
Everyone had a thing for Camilo, Dolores, Luisa, or Bruno. But for me, it was definitely Mirabel. When I saw the movie, my mental health wasn't exactly in the best place, and I felt like I related to Mirabel a lot, being surrounded by people who do such cool things while I'm not special at all.
Even now, as I feel mentally a lot better and more confident in myself, "Waiting on a Miracle" holds a special place in my heart for being the song that got me through that time in my life.
Mysterio, the Spider-Man villain. I'm a Marvel nerd, and Mysterio's always stuck out as the coolest villain.
can't pick one so here are some of my favs
- all rise turtles (comfort characters)
- pavitr prabakhar (i hope i spelled his name right lolol) - spiderverse
- hobie brown - spiderverse
- micheal -the good place
- bruno - encanto
idk lolol
