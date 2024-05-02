Everyone has secrets but not everyone always shares the deepest and darkest thoughts of their mind. What's yours?

#1

I once gave a classmate who was allergic to nuts a cake full of nuts when I was in third grade because he annoyed me. I regret doing that even though he ended up being fine as thankfully his body didn’t have much of a reaction

Stardust she/her
#2

I have a really dirty mind, I can’t stop with my inappropriate thoughts. It drives my friends crazy, but I can’t help it because I’m just a freaky gay trans twink.

Charlie Spring Heartstopper Fan (He/Him)
