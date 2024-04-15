Heya! What's your favorite song?

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Answer
#1

It's impossible for me to only name one song, so I hope it's okay to list three (which is still hard...)

"Ruh" by She Past Away
"Pain" by Boy Harsher
"Spirit of Ecstasy" by Sad Madona

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Birgit M
Add photo comments
POST

#2

Freebird by Lynyrd Skynyrd (Live at Oakland 1977 version)

Fortunate Son by CCR

Thunderstruck by AC/DC

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Ban-One
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Bling-Bang-Bang-Born: by Creepy Nuts
Lent: by Autoheart
Oblivion: by Grimes
Bruno is Orange: by Hop Along
Sara: by We Three
(sorry the list is kind of long)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Harry (they/them)
Add photo comments
POST
#4

- Anything by Smash Into Pieces

- Bankrupt by Silverstein

- Headache by Motionless in White

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Mysteria
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Hmm... Can't choose just one

Love at First Sight - the Brobecks
Scrawny - Wallows
Sunnyside - IDKHOW

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Spooky Demon Bat (she/they)
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish