Hey Pandas, What Is Your Absolute Favorite Song?
Heya! What's your favorite song?
It's impossible for me to only name one song, so I hope it's okay to list three (which is still hard...)
"Ruh" by She Past Away
"Pain" by Boy Harsher
"Spirit of Ecstasy" by Sad Madona
Freebird by Lynyrd Skynyrd (Live at Oakland 1977 version)
Fortunate Son by CCR
Thunderstruck by AC/DC
Bling-Bang-Bang-Born: by Creepy Nuts
Lent: by Autoheart
Oblivion: by Grimes
Bruno is Orange: by Hop Along
Sara: by We Three
(sorry the list is kind of long)
- Anything by Smash Into Pieces
- Bankrupt by Silverstein
- Headache by Motionless in White
Hmm... Can't choose just one
Love at First Sight - the Brobecks
Scrawny - Wallows
Sunnyside - IDKHOW