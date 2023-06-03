#1

I'll start this one off. In 2nd grade, I was bored one say during class and started humming a song to keep myself from falling asleep. I soon found that the lesson was louder than my song, so I put my hands over my ears to hear my song better. To any teacher, this would seem that their lesson was making my ears hurt more than most normal people. The teachers could have gone as far as testing to see if I had hyperacusis, an increased sensitivity to noise found with people with autism. Keep in mind I didn't really talk to people then, or other people talking to me, so they had some reasons to believe so. This happened a couple more times before I got embarrassed and stopped. I swear, to this day, they really thought something was wrong with me...