2submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Is The Most Mature Thing You Have Caught Yourself Saying?
Sometimes our own maturity surprises us.
This post may include affiliate links.
My bf was expressing how he had burnt himself out trying to work on our relationship and always "take the lead" and be the perfect bf.
I had never thought of that before but I started trying to reassure him, "If you are burning yourself out, we are doing this wrong. I want our relationship to be a safe place for you. Somewhere stable even if everything else changes, even if that means we need to take a break right now."
And then I had one of those "I sound like my parents" moments and got a little scared. XD
I hope he doesn't assume that my brain is as mature as what was coming out of my mouth.
"I'm sorry for being a b***h, it wasn't your fault"