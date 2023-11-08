Sometimes our own maturity surprises us.

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Answer
#1

My bf was expressing how he had burnt himself out trying to work on our relationship and always "take the lead" and be the perfect bf.
I had never thought of that before but I started trying to reassure him, "If you are burning yourself out, we are doing this wrong. I want our relationship to be a safe place for you. Somewhere stable even if everything else changes, even if that means we need to take a break right now."

And then I had one of those "I sound like my parents" moments and got a little scared. XD
I hope he doesn't assume that my brain is as mature as what was coming out of my mouth.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Lil Miss Hobbit
Add photo comments
POST

#2

"I'm sorry for being a b***h, it wasn't your fault"

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Boootifull Unicorn
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish