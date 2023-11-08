#1

My bf was expressing how he had burnt himself out trying to work on our relationship and always "take the lead" and be the perfect bf.

I had never thought of that before but I started trying to reassure him, "If you are burning yourself out, we are doing this wrong. I want our relationship to be a safe place for you. Somewhere stable even if everything else changes, even if that means we need to take a break right now."



And then I had one of those "I sound like my parents" moments and got a little scared. XD

I hope he doesn't assume that my brain is as mature as what was coming out of my mouth.