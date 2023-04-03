Kids will believe anything. From the tooth fairy to "where babies come from", kids are so gullible. What was the funniest thing you've ever made a child believe?

#1

When I was 10, my younger cousin and I were walking home from the bus and had to pass a construction site. He points to the cement mixer truck and asked what it was. I was going to tell the truth but at the moment I couldn't remember the name of it. Easter was around the corner and an idea just came to me.

"It's an egg mixer truck. Kids aren't supposed to know, but the Easter bunny fills them with all the eggs he hides for us. The truck mixes them all up and at night it shoots them everywhere. That's how the bunny can hide them all in one night."

He not only bought the lie, he told his friends at school and everyone started calling them egg trucks. It wasn't until 5 year later during a bring-your-kid-to-work day the truth came out. We still call them egg trucks to this day!

Sarcastic and Proud
