#1

I'm almost 50, so I came from a time where school/class notes were taken by hand on notebook paper. When I returned to college during the pandemic, my daughter just shook her head and was like, "Mom, you need to work smarter, not harder."



She convinced me to purchase an iPad, and Apple pencil and GoodNotes. Best damn $700 I ever spent in my life, hands down. Saved my educational life, because lemme tell ya, going to college when you're married with kids is a whole other ballgame than when you're single and no kids!



I COULD have made it without those things, but it would have been 100% more difficult and I don't think I would have made nearly the grades the did. Fought her tooth and nail initially. I'm old school, but now I can't live without it. In short, don't be afraid to upgrade sometimes!