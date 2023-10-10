7submissions
Hey Pandas, What Is Something You’ve Borrowed From Someone Long Ago And Have Yet To Return?
Surely I can't be the only one who does this...
A book from the school library. I have since graduated and I'm scared to go into the one in my new school now
When i was 4 or 5 i stole a stuffed lion from my aunties suitcase when i was visiting...
Well, she int getting it back its mine now muahahaha
A book. It's been sitting there for months and It still needs to go back 😅
A necklace from my neighbor. I’ve had it for ten years now and I’m still not sure if it was supposed to be a gift or not
many, many books from elementary school teachers...
Soooo much money. I am hundreds, maybe even thousands of dollars in debt to my best friend who buys me food and stuff all the time
At the end of my art class the teacher gave all the students souvenir cups. My friend M was absent, so I took hers. Another year of art class is starting soon. I still have M's cup. It would be weird to just give it to her. What am I supposed to do?
Their heart I guess. I was really and truly Not trying to keep it but try as I might they won't take it back): I'll keep after it tho. No passengers on this train
