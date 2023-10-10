Surely I can't be the only one who does this...

#1

A book from the school library. I have since graduated and I'm scared to go into the one in my new school now

Bisexual Axolotls
#2

When i was 4 or 5 i stole a stuffed lion from my aunties suitcase when i was visiting...

Well, she int getting it back its mine now muahahaha

Do-nut touch da donut
#3

A book. It's been sitting there for months and It still needs to go back 😅

Ruby White
#4

A necklace from my neighbor. I’ve had it for ten years now and I’m still not sure if it was supposed to be a gift or not

polar bear panda
#5

many, many books from elementary school teachers...

freakingbee (any pronouns)
#6

Soooo much money. I am hundreds, maybe even thousands of dollars in debt to my best friend who buys me food and stuff all the time

Rainstorm
#7

At the end of my art class the teacher gave all the students souvenir cups. My friend M was absent, so I took hers. Another year of art class is starting soon. I still have M's cup. It would be weird to just give it to her. What am I supposed to do?

RandomPerson
