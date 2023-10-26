If you could go back in time, 5 years, 10 years, or even 15 years, what is something you would say to your younger self?

#1

Hey, younger me! Y'know that bully you passive to and threatened him to leave you alone?
Yeah, punch him will ya! He leaves you alone but i really wish i wouldve punched him!!

Ty bye bzztztzztz

Do-nut touch da donut
#2

stop trying to be like other people be yourself, focus on your work

enjoy everything you have, birthday parties, talent shows, whatever.

shanila.pheonix_
#3

be happy while it lasts, kid, cause it don't last long.

Madally
#4

You’re stronger than you think.

Gay Panic
#5

You get prettier!

polar bear panda
#6

In 1999 a friend will come to you for help... Don't turn away because it's too hard. ..move heaven and earth to help her or she will die.... And you will never be the same again ....

K- THULU
#8

stop pretending to be like other people, be yourself.

enjoy everything, talent shows, parties, holidays, whatever.

focus on your work

dont get braces- trust me it did practically nothing and it was expensive as hell

shanila.pheonix_
#9

Intrusive thoughts aren't your fault. You aren't lazy. Trying to avoid further heartbreak by being mean is a terrible idea. Middle school sucks but life gets better immediately after promotion. Rebel now so that everyone's expectations are already low. Practice art as much as you can before people around you get better than you and you lose all motivation. Don't waste your time chasing people who will never love you back.

Isa's left eye
#10

In 30 years you are going to find out that you were born with 3 crushed discs and C shaped scoliosis and that's why you never had the balance for roller skating, ice skating, and gymnastics. You weren't a klutz, you just didn't have anything noticeably off to be taken to the Dr.

Vermonta
#11

Work harder at what you enjoy, try to talk more, and take all the opportunities you can, and be less afraid of judgement.

乃乇卂几ㄩㄒ 卩ㄩㄒㄒ乇尺
#12

Report the bullying before it gets out of hand.

Dave Ryan
Katrina Nixon
Katrina Nixon
Katrina Nixon
Community Member
16 hours ago

Reporting / ignoring never worked for me, it got worse. If I could go back in time, I'd slap a bish and all the teachers who ignored it.

#13

enjoy happiness while you can

UnimportantDog/Imp (she/her)
#14

You’re in for a world of pain, depression, and anxiety. So enjoy what you have now it won’t last long.

Grizzly milk
#15

hey...you'll be okay. I know, its hard, and.....you're gonna be hurt. So bad. but guess what? You will fight, you will have great friends, your family love you, and you will win against the worst monster you will ever meet. Look at me. 8 years later, i'm still there. Happy, free, i finally love me the way I am, the way I look, even with theses scars. You are strong. You are ENOUGH. you went through hard times, but you are still there.

Eline
#16

Whatever you do - don't let Seb break up with you

noodle_pasty( she/her)
#17

That you will never need to actually figure out these ridiculously stupid math problems that are quite literally the start of your anxiety. Focus on your art.

Katrina Nixon
#18

(To my 10 year old self)
I know you can't even add two numbers correctly. Well surprise, your favourite subject is going to be Mathematical Physics.

Themoonprincess
