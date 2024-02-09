#1

i struggle with hyperhydrosis, or excessive sweating, regardless of environmental factors, though environmental factors can increase it(like higher temp or higher stress levels). its pretty bad because you can get dehydrated easier because you are losing a lot of water from ur body.



but there are some other bad things too. here's two of many things that i struggle with:



- assignments and writing/drawing on paper: the paper wrinkles, graphite smudges, and the paper even tears sometimes. i have to go back home to take my notes and i wear gloves while doing so. at least my notes are neat ig..?



- physical touch. im not much of a hugger, because the feeling overwhelms me, but i will give the occasional hug. also high fives and stuff like that too. i feel like i cant do that stuff because people will immediately think im nasty or something. once i high fived a friend and they made a big deal about my hands being dIsGuStInG. the worse part is, they were the "nice, goody two shoes" friend. i kinda lashed out at them, and they gave a half assed apology. dw, i have better friends now that hug me regardless, and they dont care. i rlly love them