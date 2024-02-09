1submissions
Hey Pandas, What Is Something You Struggle With In Your Day-To-Day Life?
It can be as small or as big a problem as you want, as long as you are comfortable posting it. it can be a slight vent too if u want. plz, don't be rude. we all have struggles and it would be very useful if we all learned about each other. this post is here so we can support our fellow pandas and raise awareness and knowledge!
i struggle with hyperhydrosis, or excessive sweating, regardless of environmental factors, though environmental factors can increase it(like higher temp or higher stress levels). its pretty bad because you can get dehydrated easier because you are losing a lot of water from ur body.
but there are some other bad things too. here's two of many things that i struggle with:
- assignments and writing/drawing on paper: the paper wrinkles, graphite smudges, and the paper even tears sometimes. i have to go back home to take my notes and i wear gloves while doing so. at least my notes are neat ig..?
- physical touch. im not much of a hugger, because the feeling overwhelms me, but i will give the occasional hug. also high fives and stuff like that too. i feel like i cant do that stuff because people will immediately think im nasty or something. once i high fived a friend and they made a big deal about my hands being dIsGuStInG. the worse part is, they were the "nice, goody two shoes" friend. i kinda lashed out at them, and they gave a half assed apology. dw, i have better friends now that hug me regardless, and they dont care. i rlly love them
huh thats weird some of the text cut off. but it basically was something like "you can see that i have found ways to make my life more easier but i still do wish i don't have to struggle with this. i also want people to understand. you don't have to go out of ur comfort zone and touch me, but plz respect me and know im not disgusting, cuz i really cant control it, believe me, i have tried. thanks for listening you guys :))"