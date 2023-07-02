#1 Ok so it was mostly a normal day until like evening and one of my family members pointed out that the S.W.A.T was at this house. They put smoke bombs in the house and then also this taser bomb. They shot like all the windows and also put in a robot. They had a dog to. They eventually went in the house and found the man. And that happened on the first day of June. Now the person is back and living in the house again.

#2 My brother (4) and I (2F) were locked in a gas station bathroom and abandoned by our mother. Our father had a new love interest who hated kids so he "couldn't" take care of us, so his parents legally adopted and raised us with help from other family members. In 1982, I started a search for our mother and found her, an alcoholic living in squalor with an equally alcoholic and abusive husband. When she died a few years later, I met 2 half-siblings at her funeral. Fast forward to the Millennium and DNA kits. Last year, my 40 year search ended when I was reunited with the last two of my missing siblings. Our mother had--and abandoned or given up-- SEVEN children. My four sisters and I are loving our newfound closeness. And none of us continued the cycle she started.