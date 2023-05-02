3submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Is One Weird But Interesting Fact About The Human Body That You Know
I wanna know some weird yet interesting fact about the human body.
It is possible for your brain to rewire itself if you have a traumatic brain injury or aphasia etc. Other parts of the brain can take on the roles of the parts of the brain affected.
Human bodies fart after death. The farts can come out of the Gluteus Maximus..or the mouth.
If your immune system ever learns your eyes exist, it will attack them causing vision problems and even blindness.