I wanna know some weird yet interesting fact about the human body.

#1

It is possible for your brain to rewire itself if you have a traumatic brain injury or aphasia etc. Other parts of the brain can take on the roles of the parts of the brain affected.

Huddo's sister
#2

Human bodies fart after death. The farts can come out of the Gluteus Maximus..or the mouth.

The Deadpool Who Laughs(BIO!)
#3

If your immune system ever learns your eyes exist, it will attack them causing vision problems and even blindness.

I’m A Pan-Duh (They/Them)
