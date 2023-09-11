So much of our lives are driven by assumptions. What is one epiphany that you've experienced which shook your world view and changed your life?

Epiphany: (epiph·​a·​ny) From Merriam-Webster:

(1) a usually sudden manifestation or perception of the essential nature or meaning of something;

(2) an intuitive grasp of reality through something (such as an event) usually simple and striking;

(3) an illuminating discovery, realization, or disclosure.

Ben

That I’m terminally ill :/

Ben
