1submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Is One Realization You’ve Had That Changed Your Life?
So much of our lives are driven by assumptions. What is one epiphany that you've experienced which shook your world view and changed your life?
Epiphany: (epiph·a·ny) From Merriam-Webster:
(1) a usually sudden manifestation or perception of the essential nature or meaning of something;
(2) an intuitive grasp of reality through something (such as an event) usually simple and striking;
(3) an illuminating discovery, realization, or disclosure.
This post may include affiliate links.
That I’m terminally ill :/