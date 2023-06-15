Write something inspirational.

#1

“If no one comes from the future to stop you from doing it, then how bad of a decision can it really be”
Just thought it was funny and never forgot it

Josephine Veretto
#2

RuPaul or more accurately Ru's Mama: “Unless they’re paying your bills, pay them bitches no mind.”

Mis Stake she/her 🇫🇮🇬🇧
#3

I’m rare, so people will fall in love with an idea of having me! But most of them aren’t used to rare. So they lack the capacity of value me the way that they should… and there you already lost

Pandaszlove
#4

“The eagle never lost so much time as when he submitted to learn of the crow”
― William Blake

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
