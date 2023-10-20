We are consistently coming up with new innovations that are meant to make life easier. But is there anything that just irks you? Something that sounds good but it's just a hassle. This is a judgment-free zone, if there is any hint of malice I'll take this post down.

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Answer
#1

I'll go first, sensor toilets. The ones where you have to wave in front of the beam in order to flush the toilet. But then it breaks. I have once spent 10 minutes in a bathroom, trying to get the sensor to work.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Cerise Hood
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

#2

Laminated eyebrows and brown lined lips on the wrong skin tone. It gives roast beef.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
polar bear panda
Add photo comments
POST
#3

idk if this counts, but gen-z/tiktok slang

its really irking cuz ik people who use this type of slang in their everyday lives and its just VERY cringeworthy.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
shanila.pheonix_
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish