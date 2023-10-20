3submissions
Hey Pandas, What Is One Modern Trend That You Just Can’t Get Behind?
We are consistently coming up with new innovations that are meant to make life easier. But is there anything that just irks you? Something that sounds good but it's just a hassle. This is a judgment-free zone, if there is any hint of malice I'll take this post down.
I'll go first, sensor toilets. The ones where you have to wave in front of the beam in order to flush the toilet. But then it breaks. I have once spent 10 minutes in a bathroom, trying to get the sensor to work.
Laminated eyebrows and brown lined lips on the wrong skin tone. It gives roast beef.
idk if this counts, but gen-z/tiktok slang
its really irking cuz ik people who use this type of slang in their everyday lives and its just VERY cringeworthy.