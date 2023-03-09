We all know that one job that just has a good pun to the name. What is yours?

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

I would make a joke about my pay, but it's a low form of humor.

Report

1point
everett
POST
#2

I work with my dad, who owns a janitorial business. we clean, wax and strip. his favorite pun was "I'm a professional Stripper. I'm so good, they pay me to keep my clothes on." he always gets dirty looks from mom when he says this, and he and I break down laughing regardless.

Report

0points
Jacob Stone
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish