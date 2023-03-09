2submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Is A Work Pun You Know?
We all know that one job that just has a good pun to the name. What is yours?
I would make a joke about my pay, but it's a low form of humor.
I work with my dad, who owns a janitorial business. we clean, wax and strip. his favorite pun was "I'm a professional Stripper. I'm so good, they pay me to keep my clothes on." he always gets dirty looks from mom when he says this, and he and I break down laughing regardless.