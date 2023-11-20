1submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Is A Sad Truth You Realized And Is Most Likely True?
A sad truth you learned or realized and is most likely true.
This post may include affiliate links.
A sad truth I had realized is that people say if I win the lottery I am never going to change or I am going to give to the poor, but immediately if they do win it their hole personality changes and is no longer the same person they were before they one the lottery. ( if the lottery is like in the million )