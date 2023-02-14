2submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Is A Really Good Food You Can’t Get Anymore?
Food: it's a staple of life, a bringer of joy. From a jar of cheese puffs to a 5-course meal worth thousands of dollars, food holds a special place in everybody's heart, humans and animals alike.
Well, certain foods sometimes bring significant memories of nostalgia to everyone. Maybe it was an apple pie your beloved grandma made when you were a youngster or a delicious cup of apple cider at a lodge with your family. It doesn't matter what food it is, it can hold a special place in your heart.
So, Pandas, list your nostalgic foods and why they're important to you below!
This post may include affiliate links.
Oreo shakes from Steak and Shake. They got rid of all the restaurants in my state so I can't get them in Texas anymore. They were the best.
I went on a trip to Germany last summer, and when I found this package individually wrapped mini waffles dipped in chocolate, and I bought them. I found them again in France a week later, but they appear to not exist in the US, which is sad.
French pringles are AMAZING by the way