Could also be one that you just finished!

A lot of projects that are both school and personal.
3 school projects
In personal projects I’m planning on making stickers for my school locker and I’m trying to make a song using general stationary from school

Stardust she/her
At the moment, my biggest project is the balcony renovation. Right now I'm waiting for the balcony glass installers (they should arrive in about 15 minutes) and last week I painted the balcony walls. All the flowers have been evacuated inside and the whole apartment is a mess. Today I get to build the flower trellis again and then the fun part starts, which is redecorating.

LillieMean
