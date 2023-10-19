For me, it would probably be the first time I held my little sister. I talked to her everyday while she was in the womb, I was so excited to meet her. When I entered the hospital room for the first time, she had been crying, but as soon as I held her, she stopped and looked up at me. She knew who I was.

#2

Going camping and playing minigolf with my mom during summervacation. We'd go camping each year, just the two of us. My sibling and my dad never cared for it, so it was just me and mom. I loved going to the tiny minigolf course that was in the next village, so we went there nearly every day for a little while.



Four years ago, we went back to that same campsite and the same minigolf course. Nothing had changed since the last time I was there as a kid. The year after we went, my mom was diagnosed. The campsite was washed away completely due to the river overflowing from heavy rainfall.



To this day I'm happy we went when we did, because at that moment everything was the way it used to be. My mom passed away last year. The campsite's rebuilt but it looks very different. The minigolfcourse is no longer in business.



Everything's different now.