4submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Is A Childhood Memory You Cherish?
Maybe it's a bike ride with your brother, maybe it's a trip to the beach, maybe it's the first time you saw a butterfly. Whatever it is, I want to hear it.
This post may include affiliate links.
For me, it would probably be the first time I held my little sister. I talked to her everyday while she was in the womb, I was so excited to meet her. When I entered the hospital room for the first time, she had been crying, but as soon as I held her, she stopped and looked up at me. She knew who I was.
Going camping and playing minigolf with my mom during summervacation. We'd go camping each year, just the two of us. My sibling and my dad never cared for it, so it was just me and mom. I loved going to the tiny minigolf course that was in the next village, so we went there nearly every day for a little while.
Four years ago, we went back to that same campsite and the same minigolf course. Nothing had changed since the last time I was there as a kid. The year after we went, my mom was diagnosed. The campsite was washed away completely due to the river overflowing from heavy rainfall.
To this day I'm happy we went when we did, because at that moment everything was the way it used to be. My mom passed away last year. The campsite's rebuilt but it looks very different. The minigolfcourse is no longer in business.
Everything's different now.
A Teddy Bear store at Pier 39 in SF had a stuffed bear costume contest. I brought my Paddington wearing a simple sweater covered with airline pins. My mom clapped so loudly that my bear won, even though other bears had much more elaborate costumes. It is my favorite memory of my mother.
Sleeping with my grandparents in their room. The stove was booming, full of coal and wood, and my grandfather would tell me about his encounter with wolves when he used to be shepherd and spent nights with the herd. He is long gone, but these exciting tales in the freezing nights , inside the small, warm room will always be one of the happiest memories I have. I love you, Grandpa!