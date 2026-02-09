This post may include affiliate links.

My pick would be the zodiac academy series. I don’t know if it’s supposed to be some sort of satire but it has poor grammar, distasteful a*****t and “romance” scenes and is overall rather awful. I still cannot believe there are about 10 entire books in the series.

User avatar Mrreoww
