Any tips or tricks that we could also use to make our lives better.

Exercising & working out. Thought earlier I didn't have time because of work. Hope I will be able to continue in future also

Angel Red
Quitting my job.
It took so much from me to be surrounded with just bad bad people for 8 years. There is not enough money in the world that would make me do that komd of sacrifice again!

Adriana Šnajder
