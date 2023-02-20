2submissions
Hey Pandas, What Improved Your Life So Much, That You Wish You Did It Sooner?
Any tips or tricks that we could also use to make our lives better.
Exercising & working out. Thought earlier I didn't have time because of work. Hope I will be able to continue in future also
Quitting my job.
It took so much from me to be surrounded with just bad bad people for 8 years. There is not enough money in the world that would make me do that komd of sacrifice again!