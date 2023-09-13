I would like all of you to share the reasons you've had to celebrate recently.

I recently told my Crush I liked him and he said he liked me too and I wouldn't exactly call us a couple yet but im soooooo happy now :3

Sooploosh MacSchnibble
I get to play saxophone in band!

Ralsei Da GoatBirb
In March I left my employer after 19 years, wasn't my choice, never thought I would leave. Was in bits for a few days, my wife was an absolute rock. Took a risk applying for a job that I would be good interview experience.

Managed to get the job, and now am much happier. And still have a 1/3 of my redundancy payment left, and the new job pays 25%more

James D
