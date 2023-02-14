No inappropriate comments, no drug dealing, no hate language, for the love of god NO POLITICS, and no trolls or spam messages. This is a civilized site, and I've already gotten d**k pics and all of the above.

I was thinking about what some people were grieving about with the downvote system. So now I'm asking you what do you think Bored Panda should implement to this already awesome site?

#1 THE DOWNVOTE SYSTEM! I cannot emphasize how much this ticks me off. 10 downvotes or less can get you banned temporarily or permanently and the staff don't even listen or reach out to you! So many great members got banned due to a couple of rouge comments that were meant as a joke and such. Maybe we can replace the downvote system of banning with a downvote doing nothing and having a report button instead.



Also, I think it would be very cool if we can edit answers or even change the font of our answers. Or maybe having a helpdesk or chatroom for people with questions and members with getting unbanned and such.

#2 #2 The ability to edit your post right after you send it.

#3 Add one more level of nested replies.

#4 I would suggest stopping contracting the vaccine threads. So for example of you have a thread of 100 images, don’t reduce it to 30 with the link to see the rest of the images. Just show the 100.



I would also like to see formatting in the comments. So we can separate our comments into paragraphs etc which would make it easier to read.

A notification if your comment gets 100 upvotes. You have it for 1 and 10 upvotes so why not 100

#5 More questions that allow answers to be added, like this one, will encourage more participation. Conversely when a set of answers (pictures, quotes, whatever) is so quickly limited to display the first n only, based on upvotes, it's difficult to see any new answers. Maybe only restrict the number of answers shown after a few days, rather than just a few hours as it currently seems to do.

#6 Admins need to ease up on the censoring. Some of the words that are censored have absolutely no logic to it