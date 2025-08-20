You know how some things light up the room for everyone else, but make you want to nap immediately? I’m curious, what’s something super popular or exciting to others that just leaves you yawning? Spill the tea!

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Answer
#1

I can't speak for everyone, but in my family watching variety shows. Any time my wife sits down to watch one, I decide to fold laundry or wash dishes.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
User avatar Lost Panda
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Sport games.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Alecto76
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Going drinking at a club. Everyone wants to get drunk and dance, and that's just not my thing.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Firstname Lastname
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Horse racing

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Agfox
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    The Kardashians AND Influencers AND Marriage/Dating Reality shows

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Drop Bear from Hell
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
    Not your original work? Add source
    Publish
    Add Your Answer!

    Not your original work? Add source

    Publish