Hey Pandas, What Excites Most People, But Bores You To Tears?
You know how some things light up the room for everyone else, but make you want to nap immediately? I’m curious, what’s something super popular or exciting to others that just leaves you yawning? Spill the tea!
I can't speak for everyone, but in my family watching variety shows. Any time my wife sits down to watch one, I decide to fold laundry or wash dishes.
Sport games.
Going drinking at a club. Everyone wants to get drunk and dance, and that's just not my thing.
Horse racing
The Kardashians AND Influencers AND Marriage/Dating Reality shows