The moment I laid eyes on each of my newborn children, I knew I would die for them, I love them so much. To me, being a parent is to love them unconditionally, to be present and involved in their lives, to educate them, teach them right from wrong, patience, kindness, acceptance, inclusion, empathy, responsibility, to respect all living things, help guide them thru the ups & downs of life, to be their true self, whatever it be, to be confident and know they will always be loved, to be ready for the world when they grew to adulthood, and to be open, honest and approachable for any questions or concerns, no matter the topic. They are grown now, into wonderful loving adults (I’m SO PROUD of them!!) We are best friends now, but they will always be my babies, and Momma will ALWAYS/UNCONDITIONALLY have their back. Now I have grandbabies, and it’s my kids’ job to raise their precious children, and as a grandparent, my job is to spoil them, just like my parents spoiled my kids!! :D 💖

#3

I didn't think I'd want kids until I met my bf at the age of 29. When I got pregnant I felt that something in me changed, something deep in me switched "on". I guess it was my sense of motherhood. I now have 3 kids and I love each of them with every fiber of my body. I can't understand how my own parents could be so unaware of who I was as a kid because I love knowing as much about my kids as I can. I love their stories, imaginary male cousins, their whims and all that. It is also super rough at times, mainly due to me being neurodivergent and not getting any sort of help related to that. But my kids are getting older now and I can see that they are slowly getting more and more independent. I love that I am getting to guide them into being independent. I also love that I am beginning to see each of their personalities. I love how well-balanced they all are. I am fully aware of my responsibility as a parent and it is both scary and exciting. I am happy that I will never have a baby again because it is pretty hard to have to teach a human everything as in every.single.thing. It is also a bit sad because it is so amazing (to me) to breastfeed and looking at a baby growing perfectly on what I feed them (which is me. I feed them me). Being a mother is wonders and miracles with a twist of horrors every now and then. And somehow I don't think I would want to be without that again. My kids teach me so much, just as I teach them a lot. Being a parent is also a lot of talking about gross things, mainly poop. And the sentences I am saying to them sometimes are wild: "please do not eat the table" is the main one lately. Parenting can be weird. Funny weird.