Hey Pandas, What Do You Think Your Greatest Acheivement In Your Teen Years Has Been So Far (Or Already)?
I'm new on the site and I wanted to try this out. As a teen, I just want to know what you guys think mattered to you the most at this age. Myabe I'll try some of it out!
Well, here is mine. I haven't been a teen for long so maybe my answer will change later.
I used to have a HUGE fear of public speaking and my parents constantly argued with me about it. They even forced me to go to a debate club in middle school.
Well, I went to a new school, a new country, and new friends and I found out that I seriously love speaking. I just needed a fresh start I guess.
I finished my 4th model united nations debate last week so right now, that's what matters to the most.
Not yet an adult but my biggest achievement was winning first place in an inter school debate. My school had a horrible reputation with such competitions so I was very proud that I was one of the many students who got first and second places from my school in most of the competitions