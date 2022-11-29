#1

I don't know about other people, but I was a whole 37 years old before I fully grasped that it shouldn't be an issue or argument if you tell your spouse or friend or family member how you are feeling or if they are making you feel bad. Like if we have a solid relationship, I should be able to say to you that I feel like you don't appreciate me or I feel like this when you do that or my feelings in general and it not be WW3. I'm not picking a fight. I'm seeking a resolution! That's fair and appropriate. It isn't about being critical or pointing fingers. I just want to feel happy and secure within this relationship and they should want the same! By all means talk to me! I don't want to walk on eggshells in misery while not having my needs met and I don't want you to either. That isn't an unreasonable expectation.