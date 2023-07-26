2submissions
Hey Pandas, What Do You Like To Do On A Stormy Day?
It’s pouring where I am right now. So, as is only right, as soon as I woke up to the crack of thunder, I pulled on a giant fluffy bathrobe and my slippers, grabbed a stack of books, and snuggled up on the couch with a cup of nice tea.
What do you like to do on a stormy grey day?
The three musketeers of a thunderstorm:
— Fuzzy pajamas or bathrobe
— Cup of tea or coco
— Couch with lots of pillows and blankets
I LOVE storms… my poor kitten does not.
Either binge anime or sit in my room listen to music and be on BP which these are both things I do all the time even when the sun is blazing outside but it's so much better when it's rainy