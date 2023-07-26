It’s pouring where I am right now. So, as is only right, as soon as I woke up to the crack of thunder, I pulled on a giant fluffy bathrobe and my slippers, grabbed a stack of books, and snuggled up on the couch with a cup of nice tea.

 

What do you like to do on a stormy grey day?

#1

The three musketeers of a thunderstorm:

— Fuzzy pajamas or bathrobe
— Cup of tea or coco
— Couch with lots of pillows and blankets

I LOVE storms… my poor kitten does not.

2points
and_a_touch_of_the_’tism
POST
#2

Either binge anime or sit in my room listen to music and be on BP which these are both things I do all the time even when the sun is blazing outside but it's so much better when it's rainy

0points
MissMushroom (she/her)
POST

